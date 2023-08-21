$14,000 income ceiling for families, singles to buy Plus flats on resale market: Desmond Lee

SINGAPORE – Only families and singles who earn $14,000 or less a month can buy Plus flats on the resale market in the future as part of tighter restrictions to keep homes affordable and ensure fairness in the public housing system.

Plus flat owners also cannot rent out their entire flat at any point, even after the 10-year minimum occupation period (MOP) is over, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee on Monday.

Providing details of resale conditions for Plus flats, Mr Lee said the rules will moderate demand and keep such homes affordable and inclusive over time.

He noted that about eight in 10 Singaporean households earn $14,000 or less a month – the prevailing income ceiling to buy Build-To-Order (BTO) flats.

Plus flats are a new category of flats located in choicer locations within each region across Singapore, such as those near the MRT station or town centre. These flats will be launched for sale only from the second half of 2024.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had announced on Sunday that all BTO flats will be categorised into Prime, Plus and Standard flats from the second half of 2024 in an overhaul of the current framework of classifying estates as either mature or non-mature.

The new framework will not affect existing home owners or those who have already booked flats as BTO projects that have been launched will not be reclassified.

On Monday, Mr Desmond Lee said the significant changes to how HDB classifies and sells new flats are to uphold key objectives of affordability, a good social mix in every town and region, and fairness.

At least one buyer must be Singaporean in order to buy Plus and Prime flats on the resale market.

There will also be a 30-month wait-out period for private property owners who wish to buy a Prime or Plus flat on the resale market, said Mr Lee at a post-National Day Rally conversation session at the Lifelong Learning Institute.

Currently, there are no income ceiling restrictions to buy a resale flat, except for Prime flats which have yet to hit the resale market.