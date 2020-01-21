Wuhan virus: Singapore widening quarantine measures; 7th suspect tests negative

SINGAPORE - With more people infected by the mysterious Wuhan virus and the bug spreading further, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday (Jan 21) that it is taking more precautionary measures.

This comes just a day after the ministry said it was expanding temperature screening to all inbound travellers arriving at Changi Airport from China, instead of just those from the Chinese city of Wuhan earlier.

The ministry said that in the light of China's health commission confirming on Monday that the coronavirus responsible for causing pneumonia in Wuhan can be transmitted between people, MOH is widening its quarantine measures.

Previously, only people with fever and pneumonia who had travelled to Wuhan within two weeks of their symptoms starting were isolated.

But from Wednesday, the MOH said those with pneumonia who have travelled to any part of China within two weeks of showing symptoms will also be quarantined. In addition, those with acute respiratory infection who have been to any hospital in China within two weeks of showing symptoms will likewise be isolated.

This is a precautionary measure to prevent transmission of the virus, the ministry said.

On Tuesday, the MOH identified a seventh suspect case - a 44-year-old Singapore resident who has pneumonia and had recently been to Wuhan. She and the previous six suspected cases have tested negatively for the virus, going by the MOH's latest updates.

The ministry said that although there have been no confirmed cases here so far, it expects to see more suspect cases and even imported cases "given the high volume of international travel to Singapore".

"Once a case is confirmed, contact tracing will be initiated, and we will implement strict isolation, quarantine, and infection control and prevention measures to prevent further transmission," it said.

More than 200 confirmed cases have been reported in China, with patients spreading beyond Wuhan to Beijing and the southern Chinese province of Guangdong.

South Korea, Thailand and Japan have also confirmed their first cases.

Health experts have said that the Wuhan virus is likely not as infectious as the Sars virus which killed almost 800 people 17 years ago, but that under reporting means more than 1,700 people in Wuhan could have already been infected with the disease.

The MOH warned travellers and members of the public to avoid contact with live animals and not to eat raw and undercooked meats in the meantime.

People should also observe good personal hygiene, wear a mask when they have a cough or runny nose, and see a doctor promptly if they feel unwell, the MOH said.