Wuhan virus: Singapore expands temperature screening to all travellers arriving from China

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Monday (Jan 20) that it is stepping up precautionary measures against the Wuhan coronavirus pneumonia in anticipation of more travellers in the lead-up to the Chinese New Year holidays.

This includes expanding temperature screening for all travellers arriving from China at Changi Airport and issuing health advisory notices to them from Wednesday (Jan 22).

The moves come even as the seventh suspected case here, a 44-year-old Singaporean woman who recently travelled to Wuhan, was identified on Monday.

The MOH said she has been isolated as a precautionary measure although she did not visit the Huanan seafood wholesale market associated with the Wuhan cluster virus.

Her condition is stable at the moment.

The MOH said in a statement on Monday that those found to have travelled to Wuhan within two weeks before the onset of pneumonia symptoms will be quarantined in hospital and investigated.

Together with the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, the ministry has also developed a document about the disease and disseminated it to emergency department and infectious diseases physicians and public sector hospital laboratories.

There has been no confirmed case of the virus in Singapore so far.