Haig Road market, Clementi 448 Market and Boon Lay Place Market to reopen after deep cleaning

SINGAPORE - Three markets in Boon Lay, Clementi and Haig Road will reopen between Saturday (Aug 7) and next Tuesday (Aug 10), said the National Environment Agency (NEA).

In a Facebook post on Friday, the NEA said Haig Road Market and Cooked Food Centre will reopen on Saturday, while Clementi 448 Market and Food Centre will do so on Sunday (Aug 8).

Boon Lay Place Market and Food Village will reopen next Tuesday.

These markets and hawker centres were closed in July after they had Covid-19 cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, which has grown to 1,134 cases as at Friday.

As part of stricter safety management measures at markets and hawker centres, all stallholders and stall assistants are now on a 14-day cycle of rostered routine testing.

Visitors to all markets and hawker centres have to check in via TraceTogether-only SafeEntry, to boost contact tracing efforts.

They should remember to take along their TraceTogether token or app, said NEA.