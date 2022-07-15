G-20 has key leadership role in tackling issues like pandemic response, climate change: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE - The Group of 20 (G-20) can play a key leadership role not only in tackling immediate challenges like food insecurity, but also on longer-term issues like pandemic response and climate change, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

Speaking on Friday (July 15) at the third G-20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Bali, he also touched on the global economy and the international financial architecture.

Mr Wong said all countries are now facing a complex environment.

Amid the uncertain global economic outlook, the role of multilateral institutions such as the International Monetary Fund and World Bank is now more important than ever, he said.

At the meetings, which run from Thursday to Saturday, Mr Wong spoke about Singapore's US$10 million (S$14 million) contribution to the financial intermediary fund for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

He said Singapore is looking forward to working together with others on strengthening disease surveillance and addressing vaccine inequity, among other things.

He also held meetings with leaders from around the world, including South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, with whom he discussed economic strategies and opportunities for mutual collaboration.