Japan warns of swiftly rising Covid-19 cases, PM to give news conference

Japan recorded 16,878 new cases on July 14, the highest since February. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Updated
44 min ago
Published
51 min ago

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japan warned on Tuesday (July 14) that a new wave of coronavirus cases appears to be rapidly spreading through the nation, calling on people to be especially careful ahead of an upcoming long weekend and imminent summer school vacations.

Japan has recently seen new Covid-19 cases surge to levels not seen since early this year, with Tokyo recording 16,878 new cases on Wednesday, the highest since February, while national cases rose above 90,000.

"We had a total 94,466 new cases reported nationwide yesterday, and newly-infected patients have increased by 2.14-fold compared to the last week, and we are seeing a rapid expansion," chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference.

But he said hospital bed usage remained low, as did the number of serious cases and deaths.

Tokyo is set to raise its Covid-19 alert level to its highest tier, Fuji News Network reported.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is scheduled to give a news conference at 6pm (5pm Singapore time) on Thursday that Kyodo said was likely to address both the spread of coronavirus and how to deal with inflation touched off by the weak yen and higher fuel prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The number of new cases is rising in every prefecture in Japan, and it seems to be rapidly spreading," Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto said at the start of a committee meeting on dealing with the coronavirus.

"There's likely to be a further impact from the upcoming three-day weekend and summer vacation," he said.

Separately, land and transport minister Tetsuo Saito, whose portfolio also includes tourism, said this is not the time to start a system of support and subsidies for domestic travel.

Japan in late 2020 launched a travel promotion programme but later abandoned it amid criticism that it had helped spread the coronavirus more widely. A similar scheme had been widely expected to start sometime later this year.

Still, Japan is not yet considering any sort of limitation on movements and activity, Economy Minister Daishiro Yamagiwa said.

The surging national cases have included people in government such as ruling party publicity head Taro Kono and Karen Makishima, head of the Digital Agency.

More On This Topic
How Japan achieved one of the world's lowest Covid-19 death rates
S'poreans leave for Japan on tour, undeterred by spike in Covid-19 cases, controlled itineraries
Related Stories
Tackling S'pore's new Covid-19 wave: 10 ways to keep you and your loved ones safe
As Omicron subvariants power a Covid-19 infection surge, world govts keep calm and carry on
askST: Should you wait for new Covid-19 vaccines before taking your booster?
You can get flu and Covid-19 at the same time, say health experts
Before and after: Life in S'pore 100 days since Covid-19 curbs lifted
Covid-19 pandemic report card: Did Singapore pass?
I proposed to my husband, married in Canada and caught Covid-19 on my honeymoon
Experts urge ventilation in public spaces in war against Covid-19
Japan's secret to taming the coronavirus is peer pressure
2 homemade egg tofu recipes to beat Covid-19 blues and whet the appetite

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top