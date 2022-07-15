Covid-19 pandemic has led to Japan's quiet work-from-home revolution

TOKYO (AFP) - Posted far from home for his job at Japanese conglomerate Hitachi, father of two Tsutomu Kojima was "really lonely" until he began working remotely during the pandemic for the first time.

Covid-19 has upended office routines worldwide, but in Japan - where punishing hours and reliance on paper files, ink stamps and fax machines has long been the norm - some say the shake-up was sorely needed.

Pre-pandemic, just 9 per cent of the Japanese workforce had ever teleworked, compared with 32 per cent in the United States and 22 per cent in Germany, according to Tokyo-based consultancy firm Nomura Research Institute.

But a quiet revolution in the country's rigid business culture is underway, with companies working to digitise operations and offer more flexibility to staff who were once expected to stay late, go drinking with the boss and accept far-flung transfers.

Mr Kojima used to live alone in accommodation provided by Hitachi near Tokyo, an hour and a half by bullet train from his family in Nagoya.

Back then, he would return only twice a month, but now the 44-year-old works exclusively from home, and says he is more productive and closer to his teenage daughters.

"I have more time to help them with their studies. My youngest told me she hopes things stay like this," he told AFP.

"I used to feel really lonely" in Tokyo, Mr Kojima said, but he has since realised that "true balance means not giving up on family".

Nearly a third of jobs in Japan were done remotely during the first Covid-19 wave in spring 2020, said the Japan Productivity Centre, even though the government never imposed strict stay-at-home orders.

The rate has since fallen to 20 per cent, but that is still far higher than before the pandemic, according to quarterly surveys by the non-profit organisation.

To encourage telework, the government and some companies made efforts to phase out personalised ink stamps used to certify documents, as well as the ubiquitous fax machine.

Often in Japan, "business has to be done in person, on paper", habits dating back to the 1970s and 80s, when the Japanese economy was booming, said Dr Hiroshi Ono, a professor at Hitotsubashi University, who specialises in human resources.

"One of the things Covid has done is bring those barriers down: work doesn't have to be done at the office, men can work at home," he told AFP.