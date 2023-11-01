askST: What is Vibrio vulnificus? How common is it in Singapore?

SINGAPORE – The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had on Sept 1 warned about a flesh-eating Vibrio vulnificus, following recent reports of fatal infections of the bacterium.

At least six people have died from the bacterium in the United States’ east coast this summer, according to US media.

The Straits Times reported in September that an American woman lost all four of her limbs after suffering a bacterial infection from eating what was believed to be undercooked fish, although some US media reports later stated that she did not test positive for Vibrio vulnificus.

ST looks at how common Vibrio vulnificus is in Singapore, and how people can protect themselves against it.

Q: What is Vibrio vulnificus?

A: Vibrio vulnificus is a bacterium that lives in warm seawater and is concentrated in sea animals like oysters and shellfish, according to the US CDC.

People can be infected with Vibrio vulnificus by consuming raw or undercooked seafood or exposing a wound to seawater, the CDC added.

Singapore’s National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) clinical director Shawn Vasoo said those who are infected with Vibrio vulnificus may suffer from septicaemia, commonly known as blood poisoning, and severe skin or soft tissue infection, also known as necrotising fasciitis.

A patient may survive with early treatment such as antibiotics and surgery, he added. If any infection is established, a patient may suffer loss of limbs or require major surgery to remove damaged tissue.

Q: Who is at risk of getting the infection?

A: Vibrio vulnificus typically occurs in people who have poor immune systems or liver disease, and are exposed to seawater, Dr Vasoo said.

The bacterium may also enter a person’s body through injuries such as cuts, and even pricks when preparing seafood, or people who eat undercooked seafood like oysters, according to him.

“Older men seem to be more affected than women,” Dr Vasoo said.

According to the CDC, about 150 to 200 cases of the infection are reported each year in the United States, and around one in five people with the infection die within one or two days of falling ill.