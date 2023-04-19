Pufferfish, buah keluak, ‘kidneys of the sea’: Here are some food items to be cautious with

The Japanese delicacy - also known as fugu - contains a toxin called tetrodotoxin, which cannot be destroyed by cooking. When consumed, the toxin can cause death by suffocation within 10 minutes. There is no antidote, according to SFA’s website. One should also never consume the fish’s liver and ovaries as they are where the toxin is found the most.

The fish is, however, not born poisonous. They evolved to accumulate the toxin through their diet and use it as a defence mechanism against getting eaten. Farmed pufferfish, which have never consumed prey containing the toxin, such as snails and worms, are not poisonous.

SFA said there are restaurants in Singapore with pufferfish on the menu, but food safety restrictions limit the likelihood of accidental poisoning.

For example, only Japan is approved to export pufferfish to Singapore. The pufferfish must have been prepared in SFA-licensed establishments by expert pufferfish chefs who have been certified and licensed by the Japanese authorities.

2. Enoki mushrooms