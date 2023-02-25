Top chefs are trained to process seafood even if it comes with parasites

SINGAPORE – Following a recent incident in which a woman discovered a worm on a slice of raw fish that she bought from Don Don Donki, a spokesman for the Japanese speciality store said it is not uncommon to find parasites in wild-caught fresh fish and seafood.

Is that true?

Apparently so, according to checks by The Straits Times. As Ms Shania Khialani, a senior clinical dietitian with wellness group Core Collective, puts it: “All living organisms, including fish, can have parasites.”

In the case of raw seafood, the common ones are roundworms, tapeworms and flukes, which are small flatworms.

Chef-owner Tomoo Kimura of the one-Michelin-starred Sushi Kimura in Palais Renaissance, however, points out that it also depends on where the fish comes from. Wild fish are more prone to parasites because they live in nature, whereas farmed fish tend to have fewer or no parasites because they come from a more controlled environment.

He stresses that he is not advocating farmed fish. He says: “Take the example of vegetables. Worms naturally eat leaves, and farmers prevent worms from attacking the vegetables by eradicating them with pesticides. So the question to diners is: Would you rather eat tasty, naturally grown and caught ingredients prepared by trained specialists, or less tasty mass-produced or mass-farmed ingredients?”

The crux therefore lies in the preparation. What is the storage and handling protocol for sushi chains and supermarkets here? Queries by The Straits Times to more than 10 mass- and mid-market Japanese eateries serving raw seafood were met with a wall of silence. No comment. Similarly, Isetan supermarket, which sells sashimi and sushi, did not wish to comment.

Chef Kimura, however, was clear about the protocol his restaurant follows. He says: “Most parasites live in internal organs, although sometimes they do live closer to the flesh of the body.

“First, we check the internal organs, especially the liver of the fish. If we do not find parasites in the liver, it is close to 100 per cent safe. We follow a clear process, by first removing the head and the internal organs before cleaning it up.”