Top chefs are trained to process seafood even if it comes with parasites

SINGAPORE – Following a recent incident in which a woman discovered a worm on a slice of raw fish that she bought from Don Don Donki, a spokesman for the Japanese speciality store said it is not uncommon to find parasites in wild-caught fresh fish and seafood.
Is that true?
Apparently so, according to checks by The Straits Times. As Ms Shania Khialani, a senior clinical dietitian with wellness group Core Collective, puts it: “All living organisms, including fish, can have parasites.”
In the case of raw seafood, the common ones are roundworms, tapeworms and flukes, which are small flatworms.
Chef-owner Tomoo Kimura of the one-Michelin-starred Sushi Kimura in Palais Renaissance, however, points out that it also depends on where the fish comes from. Wild fish are more prone to parasites because they live in nature, whereas farmed fish tend to have fewer or no parasites because they come from a more controlled environment.
He stresses that he is not advocating farmed fish. He says: “Take the example of vegetables. Worms naturally eat leaves, and farmers prevent worms from attacking the vegetables by eradicating them with pesticides. So the question to diners is: Would you rather eat tasty, naturally grown and caught ingredients prepared by trained specialists, or less tasty mass-produced or mass-farmed ingredients?”
The crux therefore lies in the preparation. What is the storage and handling protocol for sushi chains and supermarkets here? Queries by The Straits Times to more than 10 mass- and mid-market Japanese eateries serving raw seafood were met with a wall of silence. No comment. Similarly, Isetan supermarket, which sells sashimi and sushi, did not wish to comment.
Chef Kimura, however, was clear about the protocol his restaurant follows. He says: “Most parasites live in internal organs, although sometimes they do live closer to the flesh of the body.
“First, we check the internal organs, especially the liver of the fish. If we do not find parasites in the liver, it is close to 100 per cent safe. We follow a clear process, by first removing the head and the internal organs before cleaning it up.”
After that, he says, it is important to change to a fresh chopping board before slicing the body to avoid contamination.
Freshwater fish such as salmon, as well as mackerel, sea eel and flounder, are more prone to parasites, he observes. When ordering seafood for the restaurant, it is also important for the chef to consider seasonality, the type of seafood and the waters it comes from.
Chef Kimura says: “That is why professional knowledge and experience are important, and you can eat raw fish safely in restaurants, where the chefs are trained and focused in preparing sashimi.”
For consumers buying raw sashimi and sushi off the supermarket shelf, the only way is to scan the seafood carefully.
But Ms Khialani, previously a dietitian with Mount Alvernia Hospital, says the only way to avoid risk totally is to abstain from raw or undercooked seafood. Her advice is that seafood should be cooked to an internal temperature of 63 deg C to be safe.
She says: “People with weak immune systems, such as the elderly, young children and patients with HIV, should avoid eating raw seafood as they are more susceptible to infections. Pregnant women are advised to avoid eating raw seafood not just because of the risk of parasites, but also the risk of listeriosis, a bacterial illness that can cause fetal death.”
The symptoms of ingesting parasitic worms include abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, abdominal distension, diarrhoea, blood and mucus in stool, and mild fever.
Ms Khialani says: “Some people experience a tingling sensation while eating raw or undercooked fish or squid. This is actually the worm moving in the mouth or throat. They can often remove the worm manually or cough it up and prevent infection. Also, vomiting can often expel the worm.”