$15,000 sign-on bonus for fresh nursing grads, hundreds of beds added, to help ease hospital crunch

SINGAPORE – Nursing manpower will get a major boost and hundreds more hospital and rehabilitative care beds will be added by the end of 2023 to alleviate the capacity crunch at public hospitals.

The broad swathe of measures to help the sector cope with crowded wards and long waiting times includes attracting new nurses with a $15,000 sign-on bonus, as well as expanding rehabilitation or step-down care beds for those who no longer need acute care and may be waiting for a nursing home bed.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced these efforts at the Nurses’ Merit Award (NMA) ceremony at Orchard Hotel on July 19, where he conferred the award to 125 nurses.

The measures aim to tackle healthcare demands that have shot up post-pandemic and are expected to continue rising as Singapore’s population ages rapidly.

The world outside of the hospitals is in Dorscon Green, as life has gone back to normal, but within the hospitals, there are more seniors, more complex cases, more with co-morbidity issues, said Mr Ong. Under the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (Dorscon), green indicates that a disease is mild or not spreading easily.

Patients are staying longer. MOH has said that over the pandemic, the average length of stay has gone up from 6.1 days to seven days, which contributes to a significant 15 per cent increase in occupancy.

“Our hospital wards are therefore often full. Emergency Departments feel it very strongly. At KKH (KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital) now, every day feels like Chinese New Year,” said Mr Ong.

“Singapore is not alone... It is a new world of healthcare that the world woke up to from the pandemic. Our experience is shared throughout OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) countries. In countries such as the UK (United Kingdom) where investment in healthcare could not keep up with demands, the situation is quite grave. There’s a seven-million patient waiting list.”

To tackle capacity crunch, MOH will add 280 acute hospital beds, which will come mainly from the opening of the Tan Tock Seng Hospital-Integrated Care Hub in September. The rest will be at Alexandra Hospital (20 beds), Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (100 beds), and Sengkang General Hospital (40 beds). In 2022, there were 9,820 acute beds in public healthcare institutions.

It will boost the number of virtual wards known as Mobile Inpatient Care at Home or MIC@Home, from approximately 100 to 200 beds. This allows patients who require acute hospital care to have their active medical issues managed through the delivery of care in their homes.

There will be an increase in step-down care facilities for patients who no longer require acute inpatient care or are awaiting admission into a nursing home, for instance.

More Transitional Care Facilities (TCFs), which were developed during Covid-19 to care for patients who are stable and awaiting their final discharge destination, will be opened in 2023.

One will be in the West near Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and another two will be in the Central region. These will add about 340 beds, which allows acute beds in hospitals to be freed up for patients receiving acute or medical care.

Nursing home capacity will be increased by another 310 beds by the end of 2023, as a new nursing home opens and two existing ones expand.

“Community hospital beds, plus TCF beds plus nursing home beds all together add up to almost 800 step-down or rehabilitative care beds. If we can successfully transfer acute patients who do not need clinical acute care to these new and more appropriate settings, it is equivalent to adding one new regional hospital to our system by the end of this year,” said Mr Ong.