Healthcare cannot be business as usual post-Covid-19: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE - Singapore is committed to a whole-of-government approach to healthcare, even after the Covid-19 crisis has passed. And as the peacetime workload resumes, it cannot be business as usual.

“We should usher in a new era of even tighter inter-agency collaboration,” said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung in Parliament on Wednesday as he backed a motion on supporting healthcare brought by Nominated Members of Parliament Tan Yia Swam, Shahira Abdullah and Abdul Samad.

The motion called for whole-of-Government efforts for consistent and sustainable support for healthcare beyond the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Dr Tan, a breast surgeon in private practice, said the Covid-19 multi-ministry task force had been a good platform for leadership to discuss and share timely information on a rapidly evolving situation, and align policy direction.

She challenged the government and those in the sector “to think beyond your usual areas and how you can apply to better support healthcare”.

Mr Ong said inter-agency collaboration during the pandemic had been taken to a new level, and he could not emphasise enough how much that meant to the hospital system, which would otherwise have had to bear the full brunt of the pandemic and “would have likely collapsed”.

The public service had a long history of inter-agency collaboration, but he called the pandemic “a special period” when the country united in a common objective to overcome a national crisis. But Singapore “needs to walk out of its shadows, put it behind us and look into the future,” he stressed.

Mr Ong said there are two reasons why having an even tighter inter-agency alliance is especially relevant for healthcare.

“Ageing is probably the biggest social transformation for Singapore in the next 10 years, as we become a ‘super-aged’ society. This will have implications across multiple policy areas – employment, competitiveness, retirement adequacy, urban planning, education and healthcare. It will draw ministries together to work in concert.”

The second, he said, is that the Government has decided that the conditions and timing are right post-Covid-19 to effect a major healthcare transformation, to build on all the work that was done in previous years.

“Essentially, healthcare needs to go beyond treating sickness in hospitals and clinics by creating health in homes and communities. In other words - health is not just relevant to patients who have fallen sick, it should be health for all.”

He said healthcare comprises three inter-linked systems: acute care; population health, which Singapore is building through Healthier SG, and aged care.

Aged care is the next major area of work in healthcare, but its default cannot be nursing homes or seniors living alone with no social support.

“We need to urgently step up whole-of-society efforts to enable our seniors to live their golden years in dignity, age actively in their community with their friends and family, and if they wish, leave well in a family environment surrounded by their loved ones,” he said.

To make health for all possible, the contribution of every stakeholder, public or private, is needed, he stressed.