Sign-on bonus for fresh local nursing graduates joining public healthcare sector in 2023

SINGAPORE - Local nursing students who graduate in 2023 and join the public healthcare sector will be eligible for a sign-on bonus of $15,000, as part of efforts to strengthen the hiring of nurses here.

The bonus will be paid out over two years, in three tranches of $5,000 each with the first given at the start of employment, while the remaining two will be paid at the end of the first and second years of service.

This will apply to all fresh nursing graduates from local polytechnics and universities who enter nursing in the public healthcare clusters, or publicly funded residential community care organisations such as nursing homes.

Those who graduated from the Institute of Technical Education’s nursing programme in December 2022 and join nursing in 2023 will also be eligible.

The bonus however does not apply to those who have already taken up a sponsorship or scholarship package.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said the bonus will be backdated to allow those who joined from January 2023 to benefit.

This is part of efforts to intensify the hiring of local nurses, he said, announcing the measure during the Nurses’ Merit Award ceremony at the Orchard Hotel on Wednesday.

While one in 25 students at local institutes of higher learning take up nursing, as many as one-third of nursing graduates join other sectors, said Mr Ong.

“If we are faster in encouraging our nursing graduates to join the healthcare workforce, it will address our manpower needs significantly,” he said.

Mr Ong noted that the public healthcare clusters have recently enhanced their sponsorship packages for nursing students, with the packages now covering at least half of a student’s tuition fees as well as allowances during their training.

This is to encourage more of them to make early decisions to join the sector before graduating, he said.

“But this being an exceptional post Covid-19 crisis year, we should try to encourage more of our fresh local nursing graduates to take up a nursing career,” said Mr Ong, explaining the need to introduce a sign-on bonus.