Raise professional standards of long-term care sector workers to attract locals: President Halimah

SINGAPORE - Setting a timeline to upskill and raise salaries for workers who provide intermediate- and long-term care services will be critical to getting more Singaporeans to take on such jobs, said President Halimah Yacob.

At a dialogue with healthcare workers on Wednesday, she called for the professionalisation of jobs done in settings such as nursing homes and eldercare centres.

This means a pathway for such workers to upgrade their skills and have their training recognised through better pay, benefits and employment terms. Otherwise, it will be very difficult to attract Singaporeans to the sector, given the tremendous demands of such care work, which may involve night shifts and caring for dementia patients, she said.

President Halimah said this in response to a point raised by a union leader, who said workers in the community care sector may have been overlooked during the pandemic and asked that more be done for them.

The dialogue at the Istana involved 36 healthcare union leaders, including nurses, administrators and patient service staff from the Healthcare Services Employees’ Union (HSEU) and Singapore Manual & Mercantile Workers’ Union (SMMWU). The unions represent workers from the public and private healthcare sectors.

Other issues raised during the dialogue included how to attract and retain nurses, as well as calls for better work-life balance for healthcare workers. One participant suggested a shift to a four-day work week, with reduced working hours.

Noting that the public healthcare clusters today have chief wellness officers responsible for the well-being of their healthcare staff, Madam Halimah urged workers to provide feedback, as well as to work closely with their unions to foster a supportive work environment.

Given the manpower crunch and 24/7 requirements of hospitals, it would be very challenging for hospitals to shorten the work week, said Madam Halimah as she urged healthcare workers to work with their organisation and union to find solutions to balancing work and life.

Among the things that can be further looked into is reducing administrative work for nurses so that they can focus more on patient care, suggested Madam Halimah.

She drew an analogy with the Ministry of Education, which over the years has found ways to reduce teachers’ administrative burden.

“If you reduce the administrative workload, maybe some part of it, (then) we help you so that you can do more patient care and (feel) less stress,” she said.

Madam Halimah also highlighted the Government’s plan to employ almost 4,000 new nurses by end-2023, and noted that the fight for healthcare talent is a global one that many countries are grappling with.