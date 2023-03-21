Care facilities set up during Covid-19 pandemic to become permanent, new one coming up in the west

SINGAPORE - The transitional care facilities (TCFs) set up during the Covid-19 pandemic to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed have proven so valuable that they will be retained as a key part of Singapore’s healthcare system, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung told Parliament on Tuesday.

They are for medically stable patients from public hospitals waiting for long-term care arrangements, such as home or nursing home care.

As there is currently no TCF in the west, a new one – in close proximity to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital – will be set up in the next few months, Mr Ong said during the debate on the White Paper on Singapore’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The paper was released on March 8, and the Government is drawing lessons from it to better prepare Singapore for the next pandemic.

A key one relates to strengthening the Republic’s hospital capacity. During the pandemic, Singapore set up 500 TCF beds in five sites, and they were run by private operators.

“It is as good as adding 500 more beds to our acute hospitals,” said Mr Ong. “We have therefore decided that TCFs will become a medium- or even long-term feature of our healthcare system.”

Singapore will also continue to expand the community and step-down care sector, such as community hospitals and nursing homes, he said.

These moves will help meet the increasing demand for hospital beds. Public hospital bed occupancy has risen from a pre-Covid-19 level of 87.6 per cent in 2019 to 93.1 per cent in 2022. This is largely due to the higher number of older patients with complex conditions, who require longer hospital stays.