Hawkers at ABC Brickworks soldier on as business blues continue after mass TB screening

SINGAPORE - After months of being shuttered when one owner suffered an aneurysm, western food store Wow Wow West reopened on Jan 16 at ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre.

However, the festive welcome back it was hoping for was dampened by the lasting effects of the mandatory tuberculosis (TB) screening at Jalan Bukit Merah, which has turned many customers away from the food centre.

Over 2,000 people signed up for TB screening in Jalan Bukit Merah, after 10 new cases were detected there.

Screening was mandatory for residents and workers at Blocks 1 and 3 in Jalan Bukit Merah, ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre, and Thong Kheng Seniors Activity Centre @ Queenstown as their potential risk of exposure was higher.

While it was once hard to even grab a seat among the sea of people at the popular food centre, there are now many empty tables during lunch and dinner.

Ms Chris Lim, a chef at Wow Wow West, told The Straits Times a queue would usually form outside the store at 2pm, with wait times lasting 30 to 45 minutes. After news of the TB screening broke, business dropped by 30 to 40 per cent, and 90 per cent of orders on the day of their long-awaited reopening were for takeaway.

Mr Lachron Chan, at char siew rice stall Fatty Cheong, said queues of more than 20 people have shrunk to only three to four at a time. Its daily sale of 80 to 100kg of char siew by 6pm has dropped to 40 to 50kg.

Ms Lim and Mr Chan were worried the dip in business, which started on Jan 5 when news of the TB screening broke, would stretch past January. Mr Chan hopes the situation will improve by Chinese New Year, when customers would usually order large quantities of char siew and roast duck for their celebrations.