Science Talk: Is tuberculosis still a problem in Singapore?

SINGAPORE - Every year, World Tuberculosis Day falls on March 24.

The day is commemorated to raise public awareness about the health, social and economic consequences of tuberculosis (TB), and to step up efforts to end the global TB epidemic.

The World Health Organisation estimates that 9.9 million people worldwide developed the disease in 2020, with 1.5 million deaths globally.

Over the past 16 years, the TB incidence rate in Singapore has remained between 30 and 40 per 100,000 people.

Given that TB was prevalent in Singapore before the 1960s - an immunisation programme for newborn babies was started in the mid-1950s - there is still a sizeable number of older people in Singapore with latent TB infection.

This means that while the bacterium is present in their bodies, they do not show any symptoms and are not infectious as the bacterium is suppressed by the immune system.

These patients can potentially develop active TB disease - when symptoms start to show and the patient becomes infectious - when their immunity wanes, posing a risk of transmission in the community.

Q: How does TB spread, and are family members in the same household at higher risk of contracting TB?

A: TB is a disease that primarily affects the lungs. It spreads through close and prolonged contact with a person who has infectious TB.

TB affecting the lungs (pulmonary) or voice box (larynx) is infectious and it can spread when the infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks.

Hence, people living in the same household, or those who are in frequent, close contact with the affected person, are at higher risk of being exposed to TB and getting infected.

Children below the age of five and people with weakened immune systems are also at increased risk of developing TB.

Q: What precautions should I take to minimise the risk to family members?

People diagnosed with infectious TB should immediately start treatment, which usually involves a combination of several antibiotics, and be put on medical leave for the first two weeks.

While they will become non-infectious after two weeks of treatment, they will still need to complete a minimum six-month course of treatment. During this time, those on treatment do not pose a risk to their family members or other people.

However, during the first two weeks of treatment, they should stay at home except when attending directly observed therapy treatment at the Tuberculosis Control Unit in Moulmein Road or a polyclinic. This treatment requires patients to take their medications under the observation of a healthcare worker.

They should also wear a mask in the presence of other people during the first two weeks of treatment and practise good cough etiquette, such as covering their mouth with a tissue when they cough or sneeze if unmasked.