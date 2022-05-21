Free TB screening for residents, stallholders and shop owners in Bukit Merah block after 7 cases detected

SINGAPORE - Residents, stallholders and shop owners in Block 2 Jalan Bukit Merah have been urged by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to go for a voluntary screening for tuberculosis (TB).

MOH said on Saturday (May 21) that the screenings will be conducted free of charge, and will take place from next Friday till the following Tuesday (May 27 to 31).

This is a precautionary measure after seven individuals there were diagnosed with TB between February and March this year.

The individuals reside across seven different units in the block, said MOH.

For the convenience of residents, mobile teams will go to their homes to carry out the screening.

Those working in the area, or whose homes are deemed unsuitable for the screening, can go to a screening station located at Queenstown Hock San Zone Residents' Committee (RC) Centre at Block 3 Jalan Bukit Merah.

Those who have lived or worked in the block from October 2020 onwards will be contacted by MOH via phone from June onwards and offered screening at the TB Control Unit (TBCU) in Moulmein Road.

Former residents who have lived in the block from October 2020 and wish to be screened may also call the TBCU Contact Clinic appointment hotline on 62584430.

MOH said that the risk of transmission is very low between a TB patient and individuals who are not close contacts and added that screening will not be necessary for those who occasionally visit the block and its surrounding areas.