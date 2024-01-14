You won’t get TB just by eating at ABC Brickworks Market: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE - Patrons should not worry about catching tuberculosis (TB) from eating at the ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre in Jalan Bukit Merah, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post on Jan 14.

He shared that he had visited the market for dinner and found that it was “markedly quieter than before”, and added that hawkers told him many people were hesitant to visit because they were worried about catching TB.

Mr Ong said that most visitors are unlikely to catch TB just by visiting the hawker centre, as the disease is “spread after close and prolonged exposure, usually days to weeks”.

He added: “Therefore, a person may get TB if they live or work daily with someone infected.

“They cannot get TB by sharing cups, utensils or food, through hand shaking, or having the occasional meal at the hawker centre.”