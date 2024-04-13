From family care to future care: Do we have what it takes to look after older S’poreans?

The narrative of growing old in Singapore goes something like this: marrying and having children who will then take care of you when you can no longer take care of yourself.

If and when that is not possible, they will check you into a nursing home or hospice where you will stay until you die.

This “traditional” approach to eldercare in Singapore is called “ageing in place”. This philosophy emphasises enabling seniors to remain in their own homes and communities as they age, and delaying moving them into institutional care facilities for as long as possible.

The realities of modern life, however, are testing the limits of this model. Professor Paulin Tay Straughan has been sounding the alarm bells for years.

“We’ve valorised the importance of family, and sometimes we forget to do a pulse check. Are families really taking care of their aged members?” asks the director of the Centre for Research on Successful Ageing. She was also the principal investigator of a project on Successful Ageing in Singapore, Seoul and Shanghai.

The utopia of intergenerational transfer of assistance and adult children taking care of their ageing parents hinges on a specific type of family construct, she says. A single breadwinner along with a full-time housewife who can then dedicate time to become a full-time caregiver to ageing parents.

But that is no longer the predominant type of family in Singapore. In the last population census conducted in 2020, dual-career couples (with both husband and wife employed) constituted the largest group among married couples, with the proportion increasing from 47.1 per cent in 2010 to 52.5 per cent in 2020.

“Who is going to do the caregiving? Who has the time and energy?” asks Prof Straughan.

Adding to the challenge is Singapore’s changing social landscape. The number of seniors aged above 65 who are single has increased from 4.9 per cent in 2010 to 6.3 per cent in 2020. Those who are married may have children who migrate overseas or live separately from their parents. There are also many seniors who want to live on their own.

In 2023, there were 78,135 seniors aged 65 and above, living alone in Singapore, a marked increase from 58,000 in 2018.

“If you no longer can count on having someone take care of you in your old age, you have to either leave it to chance, or start having a concrete plan that is acceptable to you,” says Prof Straughan.

In the light of such shifts in familial dynamics, alternative living arrangements that cater to a spectrum of needs and preferences, and bridge the gap between independent living and institutional care have sprung up.

Public assisted living options

Retiree Mariam Jumaat, 74, lives in Kampung Admiralty, Singapore’s pioneering “retirement kampung”, a solution designed to foster independence while offering support through communal facilities and services.

The former hospital porter, who is not married, was living alone for 10 years in a three-bedroom flat in MacPherson after her mother died in 2007. She is the youngest of eight children; her siblings had moved out of the family home after getting married.

“I didn’t want to live in a big flat alone,” she says.

In 2015, she applied for a Build-To-Order (BTO) one-bedroom flat in Kampung Admiralty. Excluding grants, prices for a studio apartment there – which has a lease of 30 years – start from $91,000. Applicants must be aged 55 and above at the time of application, and full payment of the lease has to be made by cash, or Central Provident Fund (CPF) savings, or both.