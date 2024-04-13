What seniors want: I want to live in my own house as long as I can

As the Singapore population ages, the demand for suitable care solutions for seniors has become more pressing. They want to hold on to their independence but will require some form of caregiving. Here’s one senior citizen describing in her own words how she wants to live out her golden years.
Madam Dorasamy Kuppamah, 79
I moved into my one-bedroom flat in Kampung Admiralty in 2019. Previously, I lived in Pandan Gardens in a two-bedroom apartment. I was a clinic assistant at Singapore General Hospital and I retired in my 60s.
My late husband, who died 26 years ago, was a corporal in the Singapore Army. I have two daughters, aged 54 and 60. One of them lives close by. I have five grandchildren and a two-year-old great-grandchild.
I prefer living by myself because there is more freedom. I am quite a fussy person. Even if I do live with my children, I would keep to myself. I want to watch television in my own room.
I heard about Kampung Admiralty five years ago. I was very interested in it because it was close to one of my daughters’ homes. With the shopping centre just beneath the block, it is easy to buy things I need.
My lease is 30 years long, and I had to pay for it in full (around $91,000) with money from my Central Provident Fund account. If I am still around after my lease is up, I can extend it.
I do not need to disturb my children and I can depend on myself. I have always been very independent. I wake up in the morning at around 7.30am, do my morning prayers for about an hour and then have breakfast.
When I first moved here, I would participate in the activities at the active ageing centre on the sixth floor. But as I get older, I do not really have the mood for such activities.
I watch television in the afternoon and then rest in bed. When I need to go for my medical appointments at the hospital, my domestic helper will accompany me.
I had a bad fall over a year ago when I was trying to get out of bed. I was alone at home, but I managed to call my daughter for help. She came over and then called for an ambulance to take me to the hospital. I had a hairline crack in my leg.
My daughter then hired a domestic helper to help take care of me.
I am not keen to live with other senior citizens. When it comes to family, I would prefer to just visit them and then go back to my own house.
I do not know what will happen to me. As I enter my 80s and 90s, I might have to move in with one of my children, but I would like to keep this current arrangement as long as my health allows it.
Maybe my children will place me in an old folks’ home when they can no longer care for me. It is okay with me, as long as they come and visit me.