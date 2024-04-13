What seniors want: I want to live in my own house as long as I can

As the Singapore population ages, the demand for suitable care solutions for seniors has become more pressing. They want to hold on to their independence but will require some form of caregiving. Here’s one senior citizen describing in her own words how she wants to live out her golden years.

Madam Dorasamy Kuppamah, 79

I moved into my one-bedroom flat in Kampung Admiralty in 2019. Previously, I lived in Pandan Gardens in a two-bedroom apartment. I was a clinic assistant at Singapore General Hospital and I retired in my 60s.

My late husband, who died 26 years ago, was a corporal in the Singapore Army. I have two daughters, aged 54 and 60. One of them lives close by. I have five grandchildren and a two-year-old great-grandchild.

I prefer living by myself because there is more freedom. I am quite a fussy person. Even if I do live with my children, I would keep to myself. I want to watch television in my own room.

I heard about Kampung Admiralty five years ago. I was very interested in it because it was close to one of my daughters’ homes. With the shopping centre just beneath the block, it is easy to buy things I need.

My lease is 30 years long, and I had to pay for it in full (around $91,000) with money from my Central Provident Fund account. If I am still around after my lease is up, I can extend it.

I do not need to disturb my children and I can depend on myself. I have always been very independent. I wake up in the morning at around 7.30am, do my morning prayers for about an hour and then have breakfast.