Assisted-living flats in Bukit Batok delayed after HDB axes contractor over poor progress

SINGAPORE - Buyers of Singapore’s first assisted living public housing flats in Bukit Batok will face a delay of three to four months after the Housing Board terminated the services of the project’s main contractor.

The completion date of Harmony Village @ Bukit Batok, which consists of 169 community care apartments in a 15-storey block, will be pushed back to September to October 2024.

It was initially slated to be completed in the second quarter of 2024.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, HDB said it had appointed Qingjian International (South Pacific) Group Development Co. to take over the project from main contractor JSM Construction Group on Feb 14.

HDB terminated the services of JSM on Jan 9 due to “unsatisfactory site progress”.

The Board said that despite the delay due to the change in contractor, it had initially assessed that it could meet the completion timeline of the second quarter of 2024 by working closely with the new contractor and implementing measures to expedite construction.

Such measures include using more machinery, hiring additional subcontractors, and carrying out quieter works such as plastering and painting after office hours and on weekends within the permissible noise limits set by the National Environment Agency.

“While progress has been made and the project is now at a more advanced stage of construction, we were not able to make up for the lost time as planned, and other operating constraints were encountered on-site,” HDB said.

As the construction site is located near residential areas, the working hours allowed for noisy construction works, such as drilling, were limited, it added.

Buyers were informed of the delay on Nov 8.

Acknowledging that the delay has inconvenienced flat buyers, HDB said it will continue to work closely with the contractors to expedite construction works, without compromising on the quality and safety of the project.

The pilot batch of assisted living flats, located in Bukit Batok West Avenue 9, was launched in February 2021.

Each unit will come with senior-friendly fittings, such as wheelchair-accessible bathrooms with slip-resistant flooring and grab bars. Residents will also have to subscribe to a basic service package, which includes 24-hour emergency monitoring and basic health checks.