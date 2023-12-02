All the lonely people: Tackling social isolation among older Singaporeans

SINGAPORE - Ill health keeps Mr Sarmugam R Rajoo, 76, confined within the four walls of his one-room rental flat in Yishun most of the time.

The former security guard collapsed at his workplace eight years ago due to his hypertension, forcing him into retirement. He now relies on the Silver Support Scheme for survival.

In the years since he retired, he developed Parkinson’s disease and osteoarthritis, which gradually stole his mobility. Now, he needs his wheelchair to get around, and does not venture beyond his immediate neighbourhood.

Since 2015, Mr Sarmugam has been under the care of the Home Nursing Foundation, whose staff make monthly home visits to prescribe medications and monitor his health.

A divorcee with no family, he spends most of his time watching television in bed. “I was born lonely with no siblings, and I will stay lonely and die lonely,” he told Insight matter-of-factly.

Mr Sarmugam’s story is far from unique.

In 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said social isolation affects around one in four older adults worldwide. However, this number is higher in Singapore.

A 2015 study by Duke-NUS Medical School’s Centre for Ageing Research and Education (Care) found that two in five Singaporeans aged 62 years and older are lonely.

A more recent study from 2021 using data from the large-scale, long-running Singapore Chinese Health Study also found that older Chinese adults today are at higher risk of social disconnection than before.

This is because family sizes are shrinking, reducing the number of people seniors can turn to for support. As the elderly become frail, their social relationships also become more limited. In addition, the Covid-19 pandemic further impacted social interactions among the elderly.

The Singapore Chinese Health Study, which recruited participants between April 1993 and December 1998, was built as a stable cohort for long-term study of dietary, genetic and environmental determinants of cancer and other chronic diseases in Singapore.

Although this study was based on data collected from Chinese respondents, principal investigator Koh Woon Puay said its findings are applicable to other races.

Professor Koh is working with Associate Professor Feng Qiushi from the Department of Sociology and Anthropology at the National University of Singapore (NUS) to study social disconnection and its impact on the health of older adults in Singapore.

Their work, which involved more than 17,000 older adults aged 61 to 96 years, considered participants to be socially disconnected if they responded in the lowest 10 per cent of a scale of perceived social support, and spent less than one hour a week in groups of more than three with people outside their families.

It found that 6 per cent of seniors are socially disconnected.

Social isolation or disconnection refers to the lack of social, emotional and physical engagement with other people.

While many associate this isolation with seniors living alone, Prof Koh, who is also assistant dean for faculty development and professor of the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine’s Healthy Longevity Translational Research Programme, told Insight the contrary is true – the most socially disconnected individuals actually live with family members.