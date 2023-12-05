HDB launches over 6,000 BTO flats, raises subsidies for 2 prime location projects

SINGAPORE - The Housing Board on Dec 5 launched 6,057 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats for sale across eight projects in Bedok, Bishan, Bukit Merah, Bukit Panjang, Jurong West, Queenstown and Woodlands.

It also announced that it would increase the subsidies given to buyers of two projects, in Bukit Merah and Queenstown, that fall under the prime location public housing (PLH) model at this launch. These extra subsidies, which it did not elaborate on, are in response to rising prices in the resale market, HDB said in a statement.

For fairness, owners of these flats will be subject to a higher subsidy clawback upon the resale of their flats, set at 8 per cent of the resale price or valuation, whichever is higher. This is up from 6 per cent for past PLH projects.

The minimum occupation period for these projects will remain at 10 years.

The PLH projects are Alexandra Peaks in Bukit Merah, on the site of the former Alexandra Post Office, and Ulu Pandan Vista in Queenstown, the third and final project in the eastern half of Dover Forest in Ulu Pandan.