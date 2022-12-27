From 0 to 5 vaccine plants in S’pore: Pharmaceutical firms see need to diversify

SINGAPORE – Prior to Covid-19, Singapore did not have a single facility producing finished vaccines. Over the past two years, however, five pharmaceutical companies have committed to set up plants here, which will, at steady state, churn out over a billion doses annually.

The products range from traditional types such as live-attenuated and recombinant vaccines to the latest mRNA ones, with the first output set to be rolled out as early as 2023.

The sudden influx of investments can largely be attributed to lessons learnt during the pandemic. Pharmaceutical firms discovered that when there is a critical need for vaccines, there is no such thing as business as normal. Several countries even blocked exports until domestic demand was met.

Not surprisingly, the companies looked to expand globally, seeking greater flexibility when the next pandemic hits.

BioNTech, one of the companies setting up a vaccine plant here, said this will provide a “rapid response production capability for South-east Asia to address potential pandemic threats”.

The pandemic also focused attention on the benefits of vaccination, so demand for all vaccines is expected to be high in coming years.

Professor Benjamin Seet, a deputy group chief executive at the National Healthcare Group who led Singapore’s efforts to secure Covid-19 vaccines, said the nation’s small population is an advantage as “our domestic needs are readily met and manufacturing capacity (can be) quickly directed to address regional demands and beyond”.

There is no risk that the Republic will block the export of vaccines in a pandemic.

The Economic Development Board (EDB), too, was scouting for companies that were willing to develop and manufacture vaccines here, since this could make it easier for Singapore to acquire vaccines in a pandemic.

Its efforts have paid off. Between October 2020 and October 2022, five pharmaceutical firms committed to making vaccines here.

Ms Goh Wan Yee, EDB’s senior vice-president in charge of healthcare, said: “The decision by several leading global pharmaceutical companies to locate their vaccine manufacturing facilities in Singapore is in line with our efforts to anchor more such activities here, to strengthen our pandemic resilience.”

She added that the new facilities will “enhance our access to and cooperation with the producers of vaccines and therapeutics. In the event of future pandemics, these efforts will stand us in good stead to acquire vaccines for national needs while also supplying countries in the region.”