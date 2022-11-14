BioNTech to set up mRNA plant in S’pore by end-2023, offering more than 100 jobs

SINGAPORE – BioNTech on Monday confirmed that its first mRNA manufacturing facility in Singapore will be operational in late 2023, with the facility also serving as the German company’s regional headquarters.

Located at Tuas Biomedical Park, the plant, which is currently owned by pharmaceutical company Novartis, will be acquired by BioNTech. The price tag of this transaction with Novartis was not disclosed.

The acquisition is part of BioNTech’s expansion strategy to strengthen its footprint in Asia and will be its first such facility in the region. BioNTech has offices in Singapore and Shanghai.

BioNTech will retrofit the facility with its mRNA production capabilities.

It is expected to have a production capacity of up to several hundred million doses of mRNA-based vaccines after a full build-out, the firm said in a press statement on Monday.

It is also expected to create more than 100 jobs by 2024 in Singapore in areas such as operations, engineering, quality, finance, human resources, and supply chain management. Recruitment for these positions has started.

On why Singapore was chosen to house this facility, Dr Sierk Poetting, chief operating officer of BioNTech, said: “Having multiple nodes in our production network is a strategic step towards building our global capabilities.

“Singapore has a very well-established ecosystem, talent, infrastructure and, geopolitically, it is in the middle of everything. It is a perfect distribution hub, and coming to Singapore makes perfect sense for us.”

In 2020, BioNTech similarly acquired a production facility from Novartis in the German city of Marburg. The Singapore acquisition is the firm’s second such facility in the world.

Apart from manufacturing Covid-19 mRNA vaccines and boosters at the plant, BioNTech also plans to develop and manufacture other therapeutics and vaccines – such as cancer vaccines – on clinical and commercial scales.

The firm also plans to expand to other drug classes, such as cell therapies.

Dr Poetting added: “mRNA is a technology that is very versatile and can be used over a broad range of vaccines and therapeutics. Since mRNA manufacturing is also an area of synthetic biology, operations within the lab can also be digitised. This means that within a single production site, you will find lots of different types of products or therapeutics being developed at the same time.

“For this site, we plan to manufacture mRNA-based vaccines and cancer treatments based on our growing pipeline and potentially add other modalities as well, such as cell therapies.”

mRNA, otherwise known as messenger RNA, is genetic material that cells read to make proteins. The use of mRNA technology as a vaccine is to deliver a genetic code to special cells in the body, instructing them to build a protein that triggers an immune response to defeat an enemy, such as virus or cancer cells.

The acquisition is supported by the Economic Development Board (EDB).

EDB senior vice-president and head of healthcare Goh Wan Yee said: “The company’s (BioNTech) investment demonstrates confidence in the strong talent base and deep manufacturing capabilities of our biopharmaceutical ecosystem. BioNTech’s presence will enhance Singapore’s mRNA capabilities and enable us to strengthen future pandemic preparedness across the region.”