Pharma giant Sanofi breaks ground on $638m vaccine facility in Singapore

SINGAPORE - French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi broke ground on Wednesday (April 20) on its state-of-the-art vaccine facility in Singapore, which will allow it to quickly pivot into making new vaccines that might be needed to combat future pandemics.

Sanofi is investing a whopping €900 million(S$1.3 billion) over five years to create two such facilities globally - one in France and the $638 million production site here.

Sanofi, which makes prescription medications, paediatric vaccines, and vaccines for diseases such as influenza, polio, and yellow fever, is among the major global players that have announced in recent years plans to conduct vaccine-related activities in Singapore.

German firm BioNTech and Hilleman Laboratories will set up manufacturing facilities while Thermo Fisher Scientific will set up a facility to fill vials with vaccine and finish the process of packaging the medicine.

This will enable Singapore as well as the region to respond swiftly to future pandemics.

Sanofi said its evolutive vaccine facility (EVF) is the first-of-its-kind. The fully digitalised facility can produce up to four different types of vaccines at one go, unlike current facilities around the world that can make just one at a time.

Targeted for completion at the end of 2025, it will churn out vaccines to be used in Asia.

It is Sanofi's biggest ever industrial investment. The production site will not just make vaccines, but other new technologies as well, such as enzyme manufacture, Sanofi's executive vice president for vaccines Thomas Triomphe told The Straits Times on Tuesday.

"We know that Covid-19 is not going to be here forever. So with these evolutive facilities, we're already planting the seeds and preparing for the next pandemic, and this is the level of agility that you need."

It would allow them to quickly switch to a new vaccine in the event of a pandemic, as opposed to having to build a new facility.

The idea dates back to as early as 2015,but it was the coronavirus pandemic that accelerated the process of making it happen, said Mr Triomphe.

"Singapore is not just an economic hub, but also a technology and innovation hub," he said. "In order to proceed with massive investments like the EVF, you need to have a whole ecosystem of suppliers of raw materials, of starters, of innovation technologies in the same area."

Located at Tuas Biomedical Park, the Sanofi facility is expected to create up to 200 skilled jobs for the local workforce.

"Covid-19 has reinforced the importance of pandemic preparedness and supply chain resilience. We must not take our foot off the pedal when the pandemic fades," said said Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, Mr Heng Swee Keat at the groundbreaking ceremony.

"Therefore, vaccine production in Singapore will enhance the region's position for dealing with future pandemics and the ensuing economic shocks."