Singapore well placed for investments in new drugs, says pharma giant MSD

SINGAPORE - Singapore is set to receive its due share of the deluge of investments flowing into the research and development of new drugs, including mRNA-based vaccines and therapies.

While mRNA vaccines have earned validation through coronavirus jabs, the future of the breakthrough technology they represent goes beyond Covid-19 itself, said Singapore-based David Peacock, who was appointed last month as the Asia-Pacific president of MSD, the international trade name of American pharma giant Merck & Co.