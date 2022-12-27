Countries in region teaming up for next pandemic, breaking ‘cycle of panic and neglect’

SEOUL - Countries in the region are joining hands and building up resources, such as in vaccine production, to prepare for the next pandemic.

They do not want to be caught off guard by future health crises.

Health representatives from Asean countries met recently in Seoul, and several spoke of the difficulties they faced in getting vaccines to protect their people as the pandemic raged.

Dr Sunate Chuenkitmongkol, deputy director of Thailand’s National Vaccine Institute, said countries learnt during the pandemic that as demand for vaccines far exceeded supply, the ”negotiation power of the supplier is bigger than that of the procurer”.

This meant that rich countries could get vaccines, while middle- to lower-income countries faced great difficulties. Vaccine nationalism also led to countries preventing the export of vaccines till their domestic needs had been met.

Dr Riamiza Momin, an infectious diseases consultant with Brunei’s Health Ministry, said the country does not have the capacity to manufacture vaccines, and its small size made it difficult to procure vaccines during the pandemic.

However, it was able to gain access to vaccines through regional and international cooperation, including with Singapore, China, Australia and Japan.

To ensure that they are better prepared for future emergencies, several countries gathered in December at the 2nd Vaccine Cooperation Forum in the Indo-Pacific Region, co-sponsored by South Korea, the United States and Australia.

Mr Cho Hyun-dong, South Korea’s Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs, said in his opening address: “We need to take full advantage of our current cooperation to strengthen preparedness against future health crises.

“Over the past three years, we have experienced first-hand the importance of united action against the common threat of Covid-19. We have learnt the effectiveness of joint response and the importance of equitable access to vaccines and treatments.”

He spoke of how Asean nations launched the Asean Covid-19 Response Fund and the Regional Reserve of Medical Supplies, making a rapid regionwide response possible.

South Korea, he said, was one of the early contributors to the Asean Covid-19 Response Fund, providing US$6 million (S$8.1 million) towards the region’s detection capabilities.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has appointed South Korea as a global biomanufacturing training hub for low- and middle-income countries looking to produce biologicals, such as vaccines, insulin, monoclonal antibodies and cancer treatments.