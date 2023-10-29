Former president Halimah Yacob awarded Order of Temasek for lifetime of devoted, distinguished service

SINGAPORE - Former president Halimah Yacob was conferred the nation’s highest civilian honour on Sunday, for “embodying so fully the Singapore Story – and for her lifetime of devoted and distinguished service”.
She received the Order of Temasek (With High Distinction) from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at the National Awards Investiture, held at the Institute of Technical Education College Central.
Madam Halimah, who headed this year’s list of National Day Award winners, served Singapore with singular distinction over four decades, read her citation.
She broke multiple barriers, blazing a trail for women and achieving many firsts – the first Singaporean to be elected to the governing body of the International Labour Organisation, the first Malay woman to be elected an MP, the first female Speaker of Parliament, and the first female to occupy the highest office in the land.
Madam Halimah began her career in the labour movement in 1978, rising to become deputy secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress.
She contributed extensively to formulating, strengthening and enforcing labour standards locally and internationally over her 33 years of devoted service, her citation said.
She was elected to Parliament in 2001, and served four terms as an MP.
Madam Halimah was appointed to political office in 2011, as minister of state first in the Ministry of Community Development, Youth and Sports, and later in the Ministry of Social and Family Development.
In those roles, she championed many social causes, including support for single mothers, children of lower-income families, people with mental health conditions, those with disabilities and the elderly, her citation said.
She was elected the eighth president of Singapore in 2017, after serving as Speaker of Parliament for four years from 2013.
As head of state, she raised the nation’s international image, strengthened its ties with friends near and far, and opened new economic opportunities for Singapore companies.
“She was also a powerful symbol of unity for all Singaporeans; an inspiration to all, young and old; ‘a president for everyone’, as she promised on her inauguration,” read her citation.
Apart from her official duties, Madam Halimah was the patron to many charitable and welfare organisations.
She expanded the President’s Challenge to promote skills upgrading and employment, advocate more inclusive and accessible workspaces, and support the mental health of young people.
Throughout her presidency, she worked tirelessly to strengthen mutual understanding, trust and respect across diverse communities, and engaged Singaporeans from all walks of life, her citation said.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, Madam Halimah exercised the president’s custodial power over past reserves “on an unprecedented scale”, approving a total draw of up to $69 billion.
“She set a high benchmark of how the president, advised by the Council of Presidential Advisers, should wield the second key,” her citation said.
“With her rigorous and searching questioning, and her considered and informed support, the Government was able to use past reserves judiciously and decisively to save lives, preserve jobs and stabilise the economy. History will record Madam Halimah’s great service to her people as their first Crisis President.”
The citation also said that “Madam Halimah’s remarkable journey from humble beginnings to become the first female minority head of state is testimony that every Singaporean can achieve his or her dream, regardless of race, language, religion or family background.”
Madam Halimah told The Straits Times last Wednesday that she was deeply honoured to receive the award, and grateful to the people of Singapore for the privilege of serving them all these years.
She said: “If my example of a female from a minority community who came from a very humble background but managed to overcome the odds can serve to encourage others, I am thankful for the opportunity to do so.”
Of the 6,598 individuals who received this year’s National Day honours, such as the Public Service Star and the Long Service Medal, four Singaporeans were conferred one of the Republic’s top national honours – the Distinguished Service Order.
They are: former Housing Board chairman Bobby Chin Yoke Choong, former Founders’ Memorial committee member Timothy James de Souza, former National Healthcare Group chairman Kay Kuok Oon Kwong and former Singapore Technologies Engineering chairman Kwa Chong Seng.
According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) website, the Distinguished Service Order may be awarded to any person who has performed within Singapore any act, or series of acts, constituting distinguished conduct.
A full list of the 2023 National Day Award recipients is available on the PMO website.