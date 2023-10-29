Former president Halimah Yacob awarded Order of Temasek for lifetime of devoted, distinguished service

SINGAPORE - Former president Halimah Yacob was conferred the nation’s highest civilian honour on Sunday, for “embodying so fully the Singapore Story – and for her lifetime of devoted and distinguished service”.

She received the Order of Temasek (With High Distinction) from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at the National Awards Investiture, held at the Institute of Technical Education College Central.

Madam Halimah, who headed this year’s list of National Day Award winners, served Singapore with singular distinction over four decades, read her citation.

She broke multiple barriers, blazing a trail for women and achieving many firsts – the first Singaporean to be elected to the governing body of the International Labour Organisation, the first Malay woman to be elected an MP, the first female Speaker of Parliament, and the first female to occupy the highest office in the land.

Madam Halimah began her career in the labour movement in 1978, rising to become deputy secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress.

She contributed extensively to formulating, strengthening and enforcing labour standards locally and internationally over her 33 years of devoted service, her citation said.

She was elected to Parliament in 2001, and served four terms as an MP.

Madam Halimah was appointed to political office in 2011, as minister of state first in the Ministry of Community Development, Youth and Sports, and later in the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

In those roles, she championed many social causes, including support for single mothers, children of lower-income families, people with mental health conditions, those with disabilities and the elderly, her citation said.

She was elected the eighth president of Singapore in 2017, after serving as Speaker of Parliament for four years from 2013.

As head of state, she raised the nation’s international image, strengthened its ties with friends near and far, and opened new economic opportunities for Singapore companies.

“She was also a powerful symbol of unity for all Singaporeans; an inspiration to all, young and old; ‘a president for everyone’, as she promised on her inauguration,” read her citation.

Apart from her official duties, Madam Halimah was the patron to many charitable and welfare organisations.

She expanded the President’s Challenge to promote skills upgrading and employment, advocate more inclusive and accessible workspaces, and support the mental health of young people.

Throughout her presidency, she worked tirelessly to strengthen mutual understanding, trust and respect across diverse communities, and engaged Singaporeans from all walks of life, her citation said.