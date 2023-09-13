President Halimah a powerful symbol of unity who has been an inspiration to all S’poreans: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - On President Halimah Yacob’s last day in office, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong paid a heartfelt tribute to her for bringing Singaporeans together, being a conscientious custodian of the country’s reserves, and building a more inclusive society.

In a speech at a farewell ceremony at the Istana to thank her for her “illustrious service” to Singapore, PM Lee called Madam Halimah “a powerful symbol of unity for all Singaporeans”.

He said it was not just because of what the Office represents, but how she carried out her duties and led Singapore as its eighth President.

“Throughout your tenure, you showed the way with grounded leadership, and a warm heart for the people,” said PM Lee.

“Your ability to empathise and resonate with Singaporeans from all walks of life has brought our nation closer together, and reminded us that we all have a role to play to make Singapore a better home.”

PM Lee said that Madam Halimah had led the way in crucial times, citing how she was among the first to take the Covid-19 vaccine and visited frontline workers on the ground during the pandemic. She later hosted them at the Istana to thank them and recognise their sacrifices.

“Your presence and your concern lifted spirits, and made all the difference,” said PM Lee.

He added: “Seeing our President with us gave everyone hope, showed that every contribution was appreciated, and inspired us to soldier on despite the difficulties and personal sacrifices.”

As a woman from a minority community, coming from a humble family background, PM Lee said Madam Halimah’s story proves that Singapore’s meritocratic system works.

Her father, a watchman, died when she was eight. Madam Halimah, who is the youngest of five children, helped her mother who sold nasi padang, doing the cleaning, washing, clearing tables and serving customers.

The Singapore Chinese Girls’ School and Tanjong Katong Girls’ School alumna later graduated from the University of Singapore with a law degree.

In 1978, she joined the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) as a legal officer.

She later joined politics, and in 2011, became Minister of State at the Ministry of Community Development, Youth and Sport. Two years later, she became Singapore’s first female Speaker of Parliament.

In 2017, she become Singapore’s first female President, occupying the highest office in the country.