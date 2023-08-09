Top honours for four Singaporeans as 6,598 receive National Day Awards

SINGAPORE - Four Singaporeans have been conferred the Distinguished Service Order, one of the Republic’s top national honours, for their contributions to the country.

They are among 6,598 individuals who received National Day honours, such as the Public Service Star, the Public Administration Medal and the Long Service Medal, in 2023.

The Distinguished Service Order has been awarded to:

Mr Bobby Chin Yoke Choong, 71, former chairman of the Housing Board (HDB)

Mr Timothy James de Souza, 76, a member of the Founders’ Memorial Committee

Madam Kay Kuok Oon Kwong, 77, former chairman of the National Healthcare Group and chair of Yale-NUS College Governing Board

Mr Kwa Chong Seng, 76, former chairman of Singapore Technologies (ST) Engineering

According to the Prime Minister’s Office website, the Distinguished Service Order may be awarded to any person who has performed within Singapore any act, or series of acts, constituting distinguished conduct.

As chairman of HDB, Mr Chin led the agency in delivering affordable and accessible public housing to meet the needs of Singaporeans, read his citation. Housing policies and schemes were enhanced, and new housing typologies were introduced.

He strengthened the corporate development and governance structures within HDB with the formation of an Audit and Risk Committee to monitor and manage risks.

He championed HDB’s workforce transformation journey and organisational development, while fostering stronger management-union relations.

Under his leadership, HDB introduced the Green Finance Framework and launched its inaugural green bond in 2022.

Mr Chin also contributed extensively to Singapore’s governance and development in various capacities over the years. This included serving as a member of the Council of Presidential Advisers, and as the chairman of the MediShield Life Review Committee.

Mr Chin, who stepped down as HDB chairman in March, said he was honoured and humbled to be conferred the Order, and to be given the opportunity to serve Singapore.

“I would like to dedicate the award to all at HDB, in recognition of HDB’s efforts in providing quality and affordable housing for the people of Singapore,” he added.