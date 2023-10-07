Foggy skies for residents and tourists in Singapore as haze returns

SINGAPORE - Mr Carson Boey had to cut his cycling route short after he experienced bad weather and humidity due to the haze on Saturday.

Spotted taking a break in the shade with his bicycle, the 34-year-old project manager had cycled from his home in Punggol to Marina Bay Sands, and had plans to go to East Coast Park and Changi before looping back home.

“But the weather now is super bad and hot and the haze makes it seem more humid,” he said, adding that he would cut short his cycle and return straight to Punggol.

People across the island experienced poor air quality on Saturday morning, when the air quality was recorded to have entered the unhealthy range.

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) readings ranged between 63 and 112 at noon, with the highest recorded reading in the east. As at 5pm, the PSI in the eastern part of Singapore was 120.