Prepping for the haze, the Covid-19 way

It’s that time of year, and while it is not here yet, “it” is on everyone’s lips – the haze. Will air pollution from farmers’ annual burn-offs in the region cast a smoky cloud over Singapore this dry season? If so, how ready are we to tackle this recurring environment challenge?

Transboundary haze is a serious health hazard. High levels of particulate matter suspended in the air can irritate the eyes, nose and throat. In serious cases, it can cause lung and heart diseases such as asthma and stroke, and even premature deaths.