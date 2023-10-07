Malaysia mulls stronger action on haze while Indonesia says it has sealed off 35 large plantations

KUALA LUMPUR/JAKARTA - Malaysia is reviewing how it can take stronger “action on the ground” to stem the return of the haze due largely to fires raging in Indonesia, environment minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad told The Straits Times on Saturday.

This comes as political pressure to take Jakarta to task ramps up locally, with calls to swiftly enact a transboundary haze law similar to Singapore’’s - which imposes criminal and civil liability on entities contributing to haze pollution in Singapore no matter where the offences are committed - or to exercise other legal options such as suing Indonesia.

Meanwhile, Indonesian officials said that Jakarta has taken steps in the past few days to Saturday to seal off 35 large plantation locations in Sumatra and Kalimantan - which have been the primary source of hotspots - to facilitate investigations into causes of fires spewing unhealthy smog into the air.

Environmental and Forestry Law Enforcement director general Rasio Ridho Sani told ST on Saturday it is prepared to slap corporations with sanctions ranging from monetary fines, business license revocations to jail terms for their errant managers and executives.

Among the companies that operate on the sealed-off plantations is Singapore-based Sampoerna Agro, which was founded by an Indonesian billionaire.

Dr Ridho said that the 35 large plantation that have been sealed off are located in West Kalimantan, Central Kalimantan, South Sumatra provinces and in a few other places. “We are calculating the total areas (of plantations being sealed off)”. This means that they are temporarily stopped from operating.

It is not clear how big an area this is, compared with the total size of hotspots.

The Asean Specialised Meteorological Centre based in Singapore shows that there were 16 hotspots in Sumatra, 193 in Kalimantan and just nine in Sarawak on the Malaysian side of Borneo Island, said Malaysia’s Mr Nik Nazmi on Thursday.

He told ST that Malaysia is “looking at all options from all angles” to stem the return of the haze. But he also acknowledged the many challenges in imposing punitive action both locally and across borders.

This comes after Kuala Lumpur wrote officially to Jakarta on Friday, urging authorities to act promptly to douse hotspots across Sumatra and Kalimantan, following Indonesia’s insistence that it was not the cause of the haze engulfing the region. Officials from both countries have acknowledged that the letter was to share information and offer cooperation in dousing the fires.

“We need to relook what can be done better. The bottomline is about taking action on the ground,” said Mr Nik Nazmi, the Minister for Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (NRECC), when asked if the Asean agreement on transboundary haze should be strengthened to ensure stricter compliance in terms of “putting out the fires and penalising the culprits”.

The regional deal only outlines preventive action but no curative or punitive measures should any member state fall foul of the covenant.

Kuala Lumpur has refrained from directly blaming Jakarta, with officials in the know citing the need to tread carefully due to diplomatic implications.

Non-government actors, however, have pushed hard for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration to take sterner action, with ex-minister Khairy Jamaluddin suggesting on Wednesday that Malaysia sue Indonesia based on international law.