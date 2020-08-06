Five Taoist temples nominated to join MCCY's pilot for increased worship service limits

SINGAPORE - The Taoist Federation has nominated five temples to join a pilot programme that allows for an increase in the attendance limit for congregational and other worship services in places of worship.

If accepted, the temples will be allowed to host up to 100 people at any one time, double the current limit of 50.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page on Thursday (Aug 6), the federation said it would submit five temples to the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) for its approval to join the programme.

The five are Lorong Koo Chye Sheng Hong Temple in MacPherson, Loyang Tua Pek Gong in Loyang Way, San Qing Gong in Bedok North Avenue 4, Jin Fu Gong Temple in Jurong West Street 92, and Thian Hock Keng Temple in Telok Ayer Street.

Mr Tan Thiam Lye, the federation's chairman, told The Straits Times on Thursday that the five temples were chosen based on their popularity and location.

He added that the temples would increase the number of worshippers as soon as approval from MCCY is granted.

The federation said that more temples can approach it to join the pilot, but their applications would be subject to MCCY's approval.

The announcement comes after the federation said on Tuesday that it was disappointed that none of its temples were chosen in the programme's initial group of 12 places of worship.

The 12, announced on Monday, comprised mosques, Hindu temples, churches, a Buddhist temple and a Sikh gurdwara. From Friday, they will be allowed to accommodate up to 100 people at any one time for congregational and other worship services.

An MCCY spokesman said on Wednesday that the 12 religious organisations announced earlier were chosen after consulting faith leaders and that they reflect the religious diversity in Singapore.

The ministry said it will be working with other organisations who want to increase the number of congregants and that more may be allowed to do so.

The ministry added that religious leaders, who are also members of the National Steering Committee on Racial and Religious Harmony, were consulted before the list of 12 was drawn up.

Members of the committee include the Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore, Hindu Advisory Board, Islamic Religious Council of Singapore, the National Council of Churches Singapore, the Sikh Advisory Board and the Taoist Federation.

The places of worship chosen were also found to have proven they could conduct services for up to 50 persons with safe management practices in place.

These include requiring congregants to wear a face mask at all times, and not allowing singing and live performances.