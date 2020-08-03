Number of people allowed at selected religious sites doubled to 100 from Aug 7 as MCCY eases Covid-19 rules

SINGAPORE - Twelve religious organisations, including mosques, Hindu temples, churches, Buddhist temples, and gurdwaras, will be allowed to hold gatherings of up to 100 people from Friday (Aug 7), according to new rules announced by the Government on Monday.

This is double the number of people these organisations are currently allowed to host at any one time.

The new move will see new safe distancing measures, including the use of two separate zones of up to 50 people each at these places, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said.

The pilot sites were identified by the ministry in consultation with religious leaders who are members of the National Steering Committee on Racial and Religious Harmony.

MCCY said that the selected sites have proven to be able to safely conduct congregational and other worship services for up to 50 people under phase two guidelines implemented to tackle the coronavirus.

The 12 sites are: Masjid Assyafaah, Masjid Mujahidin, Masjid Al-Istighfar, Masjid Al-Iman for Friday prayers; Sri Mariamman Temple on Fridays only and Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple on Saturdays only; St Andrew's Cathedral, Jurong Christian Church, Amazing Grace Presbyterian Church and Sengkang Methodist Church on Saturdays and Sundays only; Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery on weekends only; and Central Sikh Temple on weekends only.