Church that was part of cluster to resume on-site services

The Life Church and Missions Singapore - a former coronavirus sub-cluster linked to 10 cases - will resume its physical services and activities from this weekend.

The small church in Paya Lebar Road, which has about 150 members, last held a physical service three months ago, before all congregational worship and religious services here were suspended. It was linked to a coronavirus cluster that included another church, the Grace Assembly of God.

The church, which has been live-streaming its services, "cannot be closed indefinitely", its pastor Vincent Choo told The Straits Times.

"As the country opens up, we have to adjust to the 'new normal', and that includes the church."

This comes after the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth said last week that congregational and worship services - starting with up to 50 people at a time - can resume from tomorrow.

For the coming weekend, the Life Church and Missions will hold one service on Saturday and another two on Sunday.

Reverend Choo said: "The 50-person limit is still manageable for us if we separate our congregation by holding more sessions, while doing the necessary sanitising in between services."

His church - the first church in Singapore that was hit by the coronavirus - will be implementing stringent measures to assure congregants that it is safe to return. These include temperature checks, a one-way flow for entry and exit, and doing away with the passing around of the offering bag during services.

Worshippers have to keep their face masks on and observe a 1m safe distance when worshipping individually or in groups of no more than five. They will be advised to leave the premises right after the service.

Rev Choo said members who are hesitant will not be pressured to attend such physical meetings.

He said the church has faced greater difficulty catching up with members and meeting their needs during this period.

"Most of us believe that no matter how technology evolves, online worshipping cannot replace the physical worship and congregating," he added.

For the Grace Assembly of God church - another former Covid-19 sub-cluster, linked to 23 cases - on-site services and activities will remain suspended. The church has over 4,000 members across its Tanglin and Bukit Batok locations.

"Given our congregation size, it would be a challenge to have multiple services in a day and to prevent subsequent intermingling," said its senior pastor Wilson Teo, adding that online services will continue.

The church is currently working on its safe management plans to prepare for the resumption of services.

Reverend Teo, who was infected with the coronavirus himself, said many worshippers are getting used to attending online activities.

"However, as social beings, many congregants are certainly looking forward to returning to our physical church premises to meet face to face, to worship together, to pray and encourage one another."