Ex-convict sets up nasi padang stall to give others like him a second chance in life

SINGAPORE – Mr Ismail Didih Ibrahim’s rage once had such a strong hold on him that he threw a Molotov cocktail at his ex-wife’s house. Today the 38-year-old is a changed man.
After his release from jail for that offence, he started a nasi padang stall about two months ago to hire ex-convicts, such as men who have abused their loved ones.
Mr Ismail, whose family runs the popular nasi padang restaurant, Hjh Maimunah, said his nine-month jail sentence opened his eyes to the lives of men behind bars.
Many of them have parents who were abusive, or fathers who were repeatedly incarcerated. In turn, the men followed in their fathers’ footsteps.
He said: “My focus is to give ex-convicts, especially those from the Brotherhood programme, a second chance. I want to give them the opportunity to develop new skills and to give them a living wage, so they don’t have to go back to illegal methods (to make a living).”
The Brotherhood programme is a support group for men who have hurt their loved ones, said Mr Ben Ang, principal social worker at Thye Hua Kwan (THK) Family Services.
THK started the programme in 2019 to help the men better understand the roots of their violence, and to give them the skills they need to better manage their anger and other emotions.
Mr Ismail has hired two men to run The People’s Nasi Padang at the UE Print Media Hub in Tai Seng Avenue. Both are ex-convicts, and one of them is a fellow member of the Brotherhood programme who has spent over 30 years behind bars for a string of serious offences.
Mr Ismail, who has a Master of Business Administration, joined the Brotherhood programme in 2021.
While he said he never laid hands on his ex-wife during their short marriage, the anger and resentment he felt towards her raged on even after their divorce.
Things came to a head when he “went berserk” after serving a 14-day quarantine during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Then, he was also unable to see his psychologist for his mental health woes.
“I was someone who suppressed my anger but when it blew up, it blew up very hard,” he said of that Molotov cocktail episode. No one was physically hurt, although the house suffered some damage.
He described the Brotherhood programme as a lifeline that has taught him how to manage his anger, and it has helped him to learn more about himself.
Mr Ismail, who has since re-married, said: “The most useful thing is the encouragement and support I have received from the brothers. I know there will always be someone who will make time for me if I need it.
“Everyone has critical moments when they just need someone to talk to.”
One of his staff is JG (not his real name), a 52-year-old man who has spent over 30 years behind bars for seven sentences. This includes jail terms for drugs, rioting, threatening and assaulting his ex-wife.
The former gang member, who left school after Primary 6, is thankful to Mr Ismail for hiring him as a stall assistant.
“I’m happy here as I feel Ismail understands me,” JG said. “It’s not easy for me with a violent record to get a job. People are scared (to hire me).”
JG said he has a very short fuse and was prone to violent fights in the past.
But the Brotherhood programme has taught him how to manage his temper and gave him a “second home” through the love and support shown by the other men in the programme. This also strengthened his resolve to change for good.
JG recently brought his mother to a session of the programme for family members. He knelt down in front of the elderly woman and kissed her feet.
“I wanted to ask for my mother’s forgiveness, as I was in and out of jail and had tried to kill myself,” he said.
Mr Ang from THK said the programme, which the men join of their own accord, is to help the men be accountable for their actions and to repair relationships torn apart due to the abuse.
He said many of the over 40 men currently on the programme have abused their wives or ex-wives. Many of them also have fathers who laid hands on their mothers, or they themselves were abused by their fathers.
Mr Ang said the abusive behaviour is one they have learnt from their fathers and so, he hopes the programme would help to break the inter-generational cycle of violence.
Seven months ago, THK set up a Time-Out Fund to pay for a budget hotel stay of up to three days for men who feel they are at the verge of violence, to stop any abuse from taking place.
“When violence happens, it is the women and children who are removed from the home. It should be the men who leave (the home),” Mr Ang said.
“So we started this lifeline. When the brothers are in conflict and instead of hitting their wives, they call us and they get out of their house for a few days to calm down.”
During the time-out, social workers would calm the man down and come up with plans to keep the family safe, among other actions.
Mr Ang said the initiative was mooted by the men themselves, and it was funded by a donor.
Mr Ang said Mr Ismail has grown from being withdrawn when he first joined the programme, to one who is like a big brother to the other men today.
He said: “One of the most significant changes in Ismail is that he wants to contribute to society and to help others.”