Ex-convict sets up nasi padang stall to give others like him a second chance in life

SINGAPORE – Mr Ismail Didih Ibrahim’s rage once had such a strong hold on him that he threw a Molotov cocktail at his ex-wife’s house. Today the 38-year-old is a changed man.

After his release from jail for that offence, he started a nasi padang stall about two months ago to hire ex-convicts, such as men who have abused their loved ones.

Mr Ismail, whose family runs the popular nasi padang restaurant, Hjh Maimunah, said his nine-month jail sentence opened his eyes to the lives of men behind bars.

Many of them have parents who were abusive, or fathers who were repeatedly incarcerated. In turn, the men followed in their fathers’ footsteps.

He said: “My focus is to give ex-convicts, especially those from the Brotherhood programme, a second chance. I want to give them the opportunity to develop new skills and to give them a living wage, so they don’t have to go back to illegal methods (to make a living).”

The Brotherhood programme is a support group for men who have hurt their loved ones, said Mr Ben Ang, principal social worker at Thye Hua Kwan (THK) Family Services.

THK started the programme in 2019 to help the men better understand the roots of their violence, and to give them the skills they need to better manage their anger and other emotions.

Mr Ismail has hired two men to run The People’s Nasi Padang at the UE Print Media Hub in Tai Seng Avenue. Both are ex-convicts, and one of them is a fellow member of the Brotherhood programme who has spent over 30 years behind bars for a string of serious offences.

Mr Ismail, who has a Master of Business Administration, joined the Brotherhood programme in 2021.

While he said he never laid hands on his ex-wife during their short marriage, the anger and resentment he felt towards her raged on even after their divorce.

Things came to a head when he “went berserk” after serving a 14-day quarantine during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Then, he was also unable to see his psychologist for his mental health woes.

“I was someone who suppressed my anger but when it blew up, it blew up very hard,” he said of that Molotov cocktail episode. No one was physically hurt, although the house suffered some damage.