Abused at home? Help is at hand at more workplaces

SINGAPORE – The Covid-19 pandemic has led to an emerging trend of companies running workshops to educate their staff about family violence, or putting in place human resource policies and practices to support staff who suffer abuse at the hands of their loved ones.

Ms Corinna Lim, executive director of the Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware), said that interest among firms about family violence matters was “practically non-existent” before the pandemic started in 2020.

Aware’s training and consulting arm, Catalyse Consulting, runs workshops to educate participants about family violence. This includes teaching them how to spot signs of domestic abuse, how to respond when a colleague shares that he or she is a victim, and to refer the colleague to help.

She said: “I expected that post-Covid-19, this (interest) would end. But it has not.

“And it looks like this trend is here to stay as more companies get on board.”

Ms Lim said work-from-home arrangements during the pandemic have blurred the line between work and home. More bosses are also aware of family violence and mental health issues, which affect their staff’s work performance.

Mrs Stefanie Yuen-Thio, chairwoman of non-profit group SG Her Empowerment (SHE), pointed out that family violence cases rose significantly during the pandemic too, leading to greater awareness of the problem.

For example, the three centres in Singapore that specialise in tackling family violence saw 1,103 new cases in the financial year that ended in March 2021, a 24 per cent increase from two years earlier.

Aware has heard of cases where the abusers stalk or spam call the victim’s workplace, or even harass the victim’s boss to track the victim down, Ms Lim said.

So Catalyse Consulting started its workshops to educate companies about family violence to keep victims and other employees safe. Since 2020, it has run about 15 workshops.

Non-profit group United Women’s Singapore also runs a workshop that teaches participants how to spot, respond to and refer victims of family violence for help.

This workshop is part of its Gensafe Workplaces programme, which it launched in 2020, that advocates staff policies that provide a safe, inclusive and supportive workplace.

The group also launched its Gensafe Workplaces Informational Handbook in 2021, which provides standards and practices for companies to build their own domestic violence workplace policy.