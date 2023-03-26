Former drug offenders fear discrimination over past convictions

SINGAPORE – Former drug offenders say they struggle with self-doubt and even discrimination after their release from prison, sometimes falling to challenges which see the recidivism rate for this group double the longer they are out from behind bars.

Mr Mohammad Faizal Abdul Wahab, who now works as a guest relations executive at a hotel, said he was turned away about five years ago by security officers at a company he just joined.

They had learnt of his previous convictions over drug offences.

The 35-year-old says he has a good job now, and is currently pursuing an industry-relevant degree.

But he initially only told the human resource manager at the hotel of his past, out of fear that he will be judged because he had two stints in prison.

“I’m still very afraid of discrimination, even with what I have today. Employers should judge me as I am currently, not for my past.

“I have sworn off drugs and I won’t go back to that lifestyle again,” he said.

He now volunteers as a peer leader at the Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association, where he pairs up with former drug offenders to help them better reintegrate into society.

Singapore Prison Service (SPS) figures released in February showed the two-year reoffending rate at 20.4 per cent, one of the lowest in the world.

This was on the back of effective rehabilitation programmes provided to inmates while in prison, followed by structured community supervision by SPS and aftercare assistance provided by its community partners after their release.

Besides counselling services and programmes at the tail-end of their sentencing, inmates are also given opportunities to pursue higher education.

In 2022, 16 prison inmates received their A-level results, with 10 qualifying for higher education at universities and polytechnics.