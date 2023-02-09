Four in 10 former inmates released from prison in 2017 ended up behind bars again

SINGAPORE - About four in 10 former convicts released from prison in 2017 ended up reoffending and were detained, sentenced to jail, or given a day reporting order within five years of their release.

Many were drug offenders.

Annual statistics released by the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) on Thursday showed that the five-year recidivism rate for inmates released in 2017 from the Drug Rehabilitation Centre was 45.2 per cent, compared to 26.1 per cent for those released in 2020.

Deputy Superintendent (DSP) of Prisons Ravin Singh said drug offenders face greater struggles in keeping clean for a longer time.

“Drug offenders face bigger struggles in their desistance journey, as drug addiction is a habit which is difficult to break, but not impossible.

“Therefore, SPS, together with our colleagues from Yellow Ribbon Singapore and other Home Team Departments, as well as our community partners and volunteers, will work more closely to help drug offenders remain drug free even beyond the two-year or five-year mark,” said DSP Singh.

Current support programmes include counselling, befriending services and employment assistance.

The five-year recidivism rate, which SPS was releasing for the first time, also showed that 39.9 per cent of all former inmates were detained or given a day reporting order within five years of their release.

Speaking to the media at a briefing on Thursday, DSP Singh, who is the assistant director at SPS’ corporate communications and relations division, said SPS will also be connecting ex-offenders with a network of former prisoners who have remained crime-free for an extended period.

The Desistor Network, which will be set up in the second quarter of 2023, will provide avenues for ex-offenders to connect through events and interest groups.

SPS has also doubled its training spaces for new volunteers who work with inmates and supervisees, from 700 in 2021 to 1,400 in 2022.

Training includes developing befriending skills and knowledge on correction.

SPS said the two-year recidivism rate for the 2020 cohort was 20.4 per cent, a slight increase from the 20.0 per cent from the 2019 cohort, which was the lowest in 30 years.

It added that the rate is among the lowest globally.