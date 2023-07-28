Ex-construction worker, now a citizen and grateful S’pore is ‘safe, secure home for my family’

SINGAPORE - He first came to Singapore in 1995 at the age of 28 and worked as a construction worker, drawing just $16 a day.

Mr Nadanasigamani Senthil, now 48, recalled how he had come here from India intending to just make some money to send back home.

“I came to Singapore with small dreams. But I saw so much opportunity, and I fell in love with it. The safety, security, law and order – I saw that it was a very good place to call home.”

Now, Mr Senthil is director of electrical engineering firm Triple Power Engineering, and the chairman of the Indian activities executive committee at Cheng San Community Club.

When he first came here on a work permit, he lived in construction sites for more than two years while squirrelling away what he could to pay for part-time studies at Singapore Polytechnic and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE).

He recalled how difficult it was for migrant workers back then.

“Last time, we had to use whatever materials we could find to build shelters to stay in at the construction site,” he said. “These days, the workers stay in well-run dormitories.”

Despite the struggle, he attained qualifications in electrical installation from the polytechnic in 1996 and ITE in 1997, which he then used to get an Employment Pass.

While he was happy about upgrading himself and the opportunities, it was an incident in 1998 that cemented his dream of making Singapore his home.

Mr Senthil recalled how on an evening after work that year, he came across a case of snatch theft.

“I heard a woman shouting that there was a thief, and saw a man running past,” he said. “I gave chase and managed to catch him, while a passer-by called the police.”

The man was arrested.

The next day, Mr Senthil said the police showed up at the construction site he was working at to look for him, and waited for him to take a shower before taking him to the station to give his statement.

The officers were kind to him, and the police had later given him a letter of appreciation for helping catch the snatch thief.