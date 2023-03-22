Anti-terror exercises must be taken seriously as ‘one day, we may not be lucky’: PM Lee

SINGAPORE – Terror groups exist everywhere and Singapore is on their radar, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday.

That is why Singapore must be able to deal with a range of terror threats and know how to respond to them, he said.

The consequences can be quite disastrous if the country does not know how to react and that can fracture society, he added.

PM Lee was speaking on Jurong Island following Exercise Northstar XI, a national-level exercise to test the readiness of agencies in the event of major crises.

Wednesday’s event involved more than 300 personnel from various organisations, including the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF). It is the 11th edition of Exercise Northstar, which was introduced in 1997.

Several Cabinet ministers also observed the three-hour exercise, including Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam, Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo.

PM Lee said Singapore takes terrorism and terrorist threats very seriously.

He added that there are such activities in the region, and terror groups in the Middle East and other parts of the world have Singapore on their radar.

He said: “Sometimes, we also have home-grown self-radicalised individuals who are misguided. We try very hard and we’re lucky we catch them before they can do any harm. But one day, we may not be lucky, and therefore we have to take these exercises very seriously.”

PM Lee said a terrorist threat could come in the form of an individual attack, an attack on a facility or on an oil refinery of a petrochemical complex.

“The consequences can be quite disastrous if we don’t know how to react,” he said.