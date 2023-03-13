Held ‘hostage’, I saw how the police’s Emergency Response Team would save me

SINGAPORE - I put on protective headgear and sat in a dilapidated room in a high-rise building, ready for a signal.

A whistle blew, and a “gunman” pulled me up and threatened to “shoot” me as four Emergency Response Team (ERT) officers stormed the place.

I put my hands up as they engaged the “terrorist”, adrenaline coursing through me despite knowing none of it was real.

When the “gunman” pushed me aside to escape, the ERT officers saw an opportunity and “shot” him.

“Subject down” was the last thing I heard before running to safety.

The whistle blew a second time, marking the end of a hostage scenario I hope I will experience just this once.

On March 6, the media was invited to attend a demonstration by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) at Special Operations Command to get a glimpse of the role ERTs play in such deadly situations.

They are among the first line of response to a terrorist attack.

The demonstration was done in the lead-up to Exercise Northstar XI on March 22. The national-level exercise, which will be held on Jurong Island, will showcase the Government’s capabilities in handling major crises and possible threat scenarios.

When activated, the ERT must swiftly engage the attackers to minimise the number of casualties.

On Jan 9, ERT officers confronted a man who held a 60-year-old woman at knifepoint at Block 108 Yishun Ring Road.

The stand-off lasted around 20 minutes, before officers disarmed and arrested him.

Mohamed Faizal Mohamed Ariff, 42, was charged on Jan 10 with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Citing this incident, the police said the ERTs have been keeping the streets of Singapore safe by deterring and responding to armed and potential armed attacks.