Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 27

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Sept 27.

S'poreans socialising and dining out less, mental well-being has declined: Covid-19 survey

Nearly half of the 1,000 people polled have cut back on physical activities; 73% dine out less often.

Unrealistic for Covid-19 curbs to go on indefinitely, say two-thirds of S'poreans in survey

They are also least willing to put up with measures that impact their social life, such as limits on the size of household gatherings.

Supermarkets say they are well stocked despite Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre closure due to Covid-19 cases

The centre is closed from Monday to Wednesday for cleaning and disinfection due to Covid-19 cases detected there.

Office crowds thin out on first day of tightened Covid-19 curbs in S'pore

"We're waiting to die and just leaving it up to fate," said one cafe owner in Raffles Place.

German election: Surprises but no radical shift as Germans vote for predictability

A likely outcome is a coalition of the SDP, the Greens and the FDP with Mr Olaf Scholz as chancellor.

Tributes pour in for radio, music veteran Chris Ho, who died of stomach cancer

He had been battling cancer for the past two months but many were not aware he was ill.

Minimum interest rates for CPF accounts extended until end 2022

CPF members aged 55 and above will be paid 6 per cent interest a year on the first $30,000 of their combined balances.

160,000 eligible Singaporeans to receive $100 worth of grocery vouchers

The vouchers will be delivered to eligible households on Saturdays throughout next month, from Oct 2.

PM Ismail unveils Malaysia’s biggest five-year development plan with $129b allocation

It could prove to be litmus test for bipartisan cooperation between his government and opposition in Parliament.

10 people taken to hospital after accident on PIE involving seven vehicles

A trailer truck, a motorcycle, three lorries and two cars were involved in the accident.

