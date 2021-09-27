Malaysian PM to unveil 12th Malaysia Plan in Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has begun tabling the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) in the Dewan Rakyat (Lower House) on Monday (Sept 27).

The five-year (2021-2025) plan, themed "A Prosperous, Inclusive, Sustainable Malaysia", aims to steer the nation out of the Covid-19 pandemic and put the economy back on track.

Among the areas of the development roadmap's focus are social welfare and protection for workers and the rakyat, particularly the needs of the bottom 40 per cent (B40) group.

Other key areas include bridging the development gap between states and areas in the country, particularly through digitalisation and the use of advanced technology.

Aside from this, enhancing socioeconomic development in Sabah and Sarawak will also receive special attention under the five-year plan.

The development of transport and logistics infrastructure are also areas earmarked for development over the next five years, as well as sustainable development including "green growth" for the implementation of low-carbon, clean and resilient development.

Additionally, strengthening the public sector delivery system - including adopting a whole government and nation approach - are also included in the development plan.

The tabling of the 12MP was postponed on at least two occasions from the original Aug 6 date last year due to the pandemic and the change in the national political landscape.

The 12MP will also be a test for Ismail Sabri in terms of getting support to drive his vision in the wake of the recently signed memorandum of understanding for bipartisan cooperation.