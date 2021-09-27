10 people taken to hospital after accident on PIE involving seven vehicles

SINGAPORE - Ten people were taken to hospital after an accident involving seven vehicles on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Monday morning (Sept 27).

A trailer truck, a motorcycle, three lorries and two cars were in the accident, which took place on the PIE towards Changi Airport, before the Jalan Eunos exit.

Police were alerted to the accident at around 8am, while the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted at about 8.05am.

SCDF took 10 people to Changi General Hospital, and assessed three others for minor injuries. They did not want to be taken to hospital, SCDF said.

A 25-year-old male lorry driver, a 24-year-old male motorcyclist and eight passengers from the three lorries, aged between 25 and 45, were conscious when taken to hospital, said the police.

The police are investigating.