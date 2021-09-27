Radio and music veteran Chris Ho dies of stomach cancer

SINGAPORE - Radio veteran, singer, club DJ and writer Chris Ho died of stomach cancer on the morning of Sept 27.

A post on his Facebook page, as well as on radio station Mediacorp Gold 905's page, stated that he had been battling cancer for the past two months.

His death has sparked an outpouring of tributes from friends, fans and colleagues in the media and entertainment industry, many of whom were not aware that he was ill.

Ho, also known as X'Ho, was a presenter on Gold 905's evening drive-time show, Homestretch With Chris Ho, but it is understood that he had not been on air for several months.

He was an inspiration to many in the radio industry, says Bernard Lim, program director of radio stations Kiss 92 and ONE FM 91.3.

"Chris Ho has always been a mentor and inspiration to me. Many years ago, he roused my passion in radio and landed me my first freelance job in Rediffusion back in the 1980s.

"It is truly shocking and sad to hear the news. We have lost a great radio voice in Singapore."

As a singer, Ho was the frontman for Zircon Lounge, a 1980s band that has been credited as one of the pioneers of the alternative music scene in Singapore.

He has released several solo albums, including Singapore Uber Alles in 2011.



Ho also wrote about music and other subjects for publications such as The Straits Times and now-defunct music magazine BigO.

His books include Skew Me, You Rebel Meh? (1998), in which he writes about socio-political issues in Singapore.

Ho was famously secretive about his age, but according to close friends, he was in his 60s when he died. He is survived by his mother.

A wake will be held at Ruby Room, Singapore Casket on Sept 27 from 6 to 11pm and from Sept 28 to 30, 11am to 11pm.