Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 16

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Sept 16.
Construction industry had most workplace deaths in first half of 2022
From January to mid-September, 63 stop-work orders were issued to worksites in the sector.
S'pore exports grow 11.4% in August
High level of trust in S'pore due to culture of honouring one's word and one another: DPM Lawrence Wong
But this state of affairs can unravel easily, he added, cautioning against complacency.
Major fire breaks out in skyscraper in central China's Changsha city
The blaze consumed a tall building that housed an office of state-owned telecommunications company China Telecom.
South Korea seeks to revoke passport of Terra founder Do Kwon, who is said to be in S'pore
The entrepreneur would have to return to Seoul within 14 days after receiving the notice of revocation.
20% of Ang Mo Kio Sers households applied for new flats; 9 in 10 will be successful: HDB
Balloting is ongoing, and HDB will inform applicants of the ballot results at the end of September.
JJ Lin’s new NFT collab aims to create a new mech universe
Local tech entrepreneur Kevin Wu and Mandopop star JJ Lin collaborate on a new NFT project.
Singapore Design Week 2022: A bigger, bolder flagship design fest
It is back after a two-year break with more than 50 events spread out across the island featuring about 200 creatives.
Fine for technician whose negligence delayed efforts to put out Bukit Batok fire
His actions delayed rescue efforts, as no water could be dispensed from the fire hose reels there.