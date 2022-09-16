Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 16

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Sept 16.

Construction industry had most workplace deaths in first half of 2022

From January to mid-September, 63 stop-work orders were issued to worksites in the sector.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore exports grow 11.4% in August

However, electronics demand shrank for the first time in almost two years.

READ MORE HERE

High level of trust in S'pore due to culture of honouring one's word and one another: DPM Lawrence Wong

But this state of affairs can unravel easily, he added, cautioning against complacency.

READ MORE HERE

Major fire breaks out in skyscraper in central China's Changsha city

The blaze consumed a tall building that housed an office of state-owned telecommunications company China Telecom.

READ MORE HERE

South Korea seeks to revoke passport of Terra founder Do Kwon, who is said to be in S'pore

The entrepreneur would have to return to Seoul within 14 days after receiving the notice of revocation.

READ MORE HERE

20% of Ang Mo Kio Sers households applied for new flats; 9 in 10 will be successful: HDB

Balloting is ongoing, and HDB will inform applicants of the ballot results at the end of September. 

READ MORE HERE

JJ Lin’s new NFT collab aims to create a new mech universe

Local tech entrepreneur Kevin Wu and Mandopop star JJ Lin collaborate on a new NFT project.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore Design Week 2022: A bigger, bolder flagship design fest

It is back after a two-year break with more than 50 events spread out across the island featuring about 200 creatives.

READ MORE HERE

Fine for technician whose negligence delayed efforts to put out Bukit Batok fire

His actions delayed rescue efforts, as no water could be dispensed from the fire hose reels there.

READ MORE HERE

Man gets jail, caning after abducting sleeping woman for sex

He is sentenced to 3½ years' jail with three strokes of the cane.

READ MORE HERE

